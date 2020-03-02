App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 03:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hyundai commences bookings for new Creta

"Over the years, Hyundai Creta has set new benchmarks, becoming an iconic brand name among Indian consumers and building a strong legacy with over 4.6 lakh happy customers across India. It is time for the Creta to set new standards once again," HMIL Director - Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Auto major Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has commenced bookings of all new version of its SUV Creta. Customers can now book the upcoming model through the company's website or at dealerships for Rs 25,000, Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) said in a statement.

"Over the years, Hyundai Creta has set new benchmarks, becoming an iconic brand name among Indian consumers and building a strong legacy with over 4.6 lakh happy customers across India. It is time for the Creta to set new standards once again," HMIL Director - Sales, Marketing & Service Tarun Garg said.

The model, which is scheduled to be launched on March 17, comes with five new BS-VI compliant powertrain options -- 1.5 litre petrol and diesel powertrains mated with both six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, and 1.4 litre turbo petrol which comes with seven speed dual clutch transmission.

The new Creta will come with various features like voice enabled smart panoramic sunroof, advanced LED headlamps, blue link connectivity features, electric parking brake, Bose sound system (8 speakers), among others.

The SUV will also have drive and traction modes, air purifier, two step rear seat reclining, paddle shifters and remote engine start.

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 03:01 pm

