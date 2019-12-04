Hyundai appoints Tarun Garg as head of sales, marketing

Garg, an alumnus of the Delhi College of Engineering and Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, brings 25 years of experience in marketing, sales, network development and used car business, HMIL said in a statement.
Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Wednesday said it has appointed Tarun Garg as Director – Sales, Marketing & Service.
He earlier served as Executive Director - Marketing, Parts & Logistics at Maruti Suzuki India.
First Published on Dec 4, 2019 11:48 am