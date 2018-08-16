Hyundai all set to drive in new hatchback in India

Hyundai Motor India will launch family oriented hatchback in the last week of October with an eye to enhance its presence in the small car segment, according to a senior company official.

The company today unveiled the first sketch of the car code-named AH2, which is widely considered as the one that will mark the return of the once-popular Santro model.

Hyundai Motor India, however, has not confirmed that the new car would be named Santro and initiated a naming campaign for its upcoming hatchback.

"The first design renders of AH2 depicts company's respect for the past and confidence of the future," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) MD and CEO YK Koo said in a statement.

The AH2 is a tallboy concept that is aimed to target family oriented buyers.

Last year, however, Koo had said that there is a possibility of naming the new car as Santro.

Sharing details about the product, he had said the hatchback would be wider and taller than the i10 model and would be powered by a petrol engine with options for factory-fitted CNG engines.

It will also have automated and manual transmission options, Koo had said.