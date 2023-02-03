Hyderabad gears up for India's first Formula-E Prix ; Anand Mahindra urges fans to cheer his team

Anand Mahindra, the Chairman of automaker Mahindra and Mahindra, tweeted out his excitement about his team Mahindra Racing competing in India's first Formula E Prix being held in Hyderabad, Telangana on February 11, 2023.

"After competing in Formula E right since its inception across the globe,we get to compete in front of our home crowd,as a truly Indian team when Formula E comes to India as the Greenko Hyderabad E-Prix, I feel super excited about finally racing in front of the home crowd", Mahindra's tweet read.

Formula E, officially known as the ABB FIA( Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile) Formula E World Championship, is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars. The series was conceived in 2011 in Paris.