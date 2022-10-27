Hybrid workplace platform GoFloaters raises seed fund; to foray into Madhya Pradesh

GoFloaters founders Shyam Sundar Nagarajan and Srivatsan Padmanabhan

Chennai-based hybrid workplace platform GoFloaters has raised an undisclosed amount from Loyal VC, a Canada-based global venture fund with investments in more than 50 countries, in a seed funding round.

The company is also planning to expand to Tier-II and III cities, especially in the Northeast and central India, GoFloaters CEO Shyam Sundar Nagarajan told Moneycontrol on October 27.

“After the pandemic, the concept of workplaces has transformed. Today, after the pandemic, the employees have gone back to their hometowns. We provide them with plug-and-play workplaces in their hometowns," he said.

Funds will be primarily used to strengthen and accelerate the startup’s unified hybrid workplace solution—WorqFlexi. The company has built the platform to help teams to work and collaborate in person from anywhere.

More expansion

GoFloaters offers 2,000-plus on-demand co-working spaces, meeting rooms and long-term offices across 40-plus cities in India, the startup said in a press release.

The company has a presence in almost all Tier I cities including Bengaluru, Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, NCR-Delhi and Pune and in some Tier II cities as well.

The company was planning to expand to more than 60 cities over the next two months, Nagarajan said.

The company was focused on reaching Tier-II and III cities, especially in Northeast and central India. "We want to move into cities, especially in Madhya Pradesh," Nagarajan said.

"Currently, we are growing at a rate of 100 percent month-on-month and have partnered with over 250 co-working providers including WeWork, Cowrks, 91Springboard, AWFIS, Indiqube and Oyo," he added.

On its home turf, Chennai, the company has partnered with 80 co-working places, while in Bengaluru it has tied up with 94 co-working places.

The company also plans to invest a part of the funding in expanding its tech-based platform.

"We provide holistic unified solutions for companies to deploy hybrid workplace strategies. Employers can monitor the desks and meeting rooms through our tech platform. With the help of this funding, we want to develop this tech further," the CEO said.

Kamal Hassan, Managing Partner, Loyal VC, said GoFloaters had done an impressive job of building up India-wide partnerships to offer an innovative new real estate model to corporations.

“We are delighted to work with them, and to support them through our network of global mentors as they grow," Hassan said.

The company had closed the seed funding round, Nagarajan said. "However, we may move for pre-series funding in six or seven months," he added.