Hybrid learning here to stay as students, educators bat for blended education: HP India survey

The pandemic has turned homes into classrooms. (Image: Reuters)

Even when traditional classroom learning resumes, there is a strong possibility of blended learning to continue as educators, parents and students are batting for a hybrid mode of teaching-learning as a preferred medium.

A new survey by HP India released on 20 January said that “an overwhelming preference for the Hybrid learning model across students, teachers, and parents, and they want to continue with online learning in some form even after traditional classrooms resume”.

Better understanding through a blended online and classroom learning approach, more personal free time to pursue hobbies and longer memory retention emerged as the key reasons students prefer hybrid learning.

While 68% of students preferred hybrid learning to continue, 85% of teachers and 89% of parents surveyed favoured this. Similarly, while 91% of the students said that a mix of online and classroom learning help in better understanding, 90% of teachers opined that Hybrid learning can reduce learning disruptions due to extreme weather conditions, law order issues that hinder the movement of people.

“Alarming pollution levels, heat waves, floods, and many other natural calamities have often resulted in unscheduled shutdowns of the schools. However, with the adoption of hybrid learning, learning can continue uninterrupted,” said the survey titled ‘HP India Future of Learning Study 2022’.

Despite the early challenges of online learning, students find immense benefit in the autonomy and flexibility it offers. Online learning allowing students to study at a convenient pace has been the key highlight across students (61%), parents (65%), and teachers (81%).

From entertainment to learning, India has largely emerged as a video-first country. Across students (63%), teachers (57%), and parents (61%), study material in the form of video content is the most preferred format. HP India did the sample survey in 13 districts.

Ketan Patel, MD, HP India said the hybrid learning model blends the benefits of online resources and in-person interactions of a traditional classroom setting to enhance the quality of learning.

“The remarkable shift towards digital learning has enriched student-teacher interactions while also ensuring the safety and comfort of everyone involved. During this transition, students and teachers have also discovered better work-life balance, increased efficiency, and more insight-based instruction delivery. I believe that digital learning is going to play a pivotal role in creating a more efficient and effective hybrid learning model,” he added.

However, students are keen to go back to school to interact with their peers and participate in sports and co-curricular activities, the survey claimed.

“Student respondents believe that they could make more friends during classroom learning and that the physical presence of teachers around them enabled them to learn better. They also feel that their interaction with other classmates and participation in sports has become very limited,” HP India survey said.