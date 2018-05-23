Hyatt brings its new brand 'Hyatt Centric' to India

Hyatt Hotels Corporation today announced the entry of its seventh brand 'Hyatt Centric' in India with a property in Bengaluru. Hyatt Hotels Corporation said it has re-branded Hyatt Bangalore MG Road to the Hyatt Centric, marking the brand's first hotel in India and twenty-third property worldwide.

"Located in prime destinations across world-class cities like New York, Miami, Madrid, Tokyo and Chicago, the Hyatt Centric brand is designed to enable exploration and discovery, and targets millennial-minded travellers who want to be in the middle of the action," the company said in a statement.

"The launch of a Hyatt Centric hotel in India strengthens Hyatt's portfolio in the country and highlights our commitment to offering the authentic experiences guests want," Sunjae Sharma, Hyatt's vice president of operations, India said.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 14 premier brands. As of March 31, 2018, the company's portfolio included more than 700 properties in over 50 countries.

Its various brands include Park Hyatt, Miraval, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Andaz, Hyatt Centric, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara and Hyatt Residence Club.