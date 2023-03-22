 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hurun Rich List: Zoho's Radha Vembu emerges second richest self-made woman in software industry

Moneycontrol News
Mar 22, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST

Radha Vembu is among the 247 self-made women reflecting on this year's Hurun rich list, dominated by China (81 percent of the list).

50-year-old Radha Vembu owns a a majority stake in Zoho

Radha Vembu, the sister of Zoho CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu, has climbed a whopping 103 ranks over the last year and now has a net worth of $4 billion, according to the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List released on March 22.

She is the second richest self-made woman in the world from the software and services industry. The list includes 247 self-made women, with 81 percent of them from China.

Diane Hendricks, 76, from Oklahoma and known as the 'roofing queen' of ABC Supply, was named the richest self-made woman in the world for the first time with a net worth of $17 billion.

Meanwhile, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, 69, from L’oreal, was named the richest woman in the world, with a net worth of $80 billion.