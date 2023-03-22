Hurun Rich List: Zoho's Radha Vembu emerges second richest self-made woman in software industry

50-year-old Radha Vembu owns a a majority stake in Zoho

Radha Vembu, the sister of Zoho CEO and co-founder Sridhar Vembu, has climbed a whopping 103 ranks over the last year and now has a net worth of $4 billion, according to the 2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List released on March 22.

She is the second richest self-made woman in the world from the software and services industry. The list includes 247 self-made women, with 81 percent of them from China.

Diane Hendricks, 76, from Oklahoma and known as the 'roofing queen' of ABC Supply, was named the richest self-made woman in the world for the first time with a net worth of $17 billion.

Meanwhile, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, 69, from L’oreal, was named the richest woman in the world, with a net worth of $80 billion.

Who is Radha Vembu?

Radha Vembu, a 50-year-old majority stakeholder in Zoho, was born on December 24, 1972 in Chennai. Together with her brother Sridhar, she co-founded the tech company in 1996, which produces web-based business tools.

Vembu is a graduate in industrial management from the elite IIT Madras, and she currently serves as a product manager for Zoho Mail, the company's email service.

In 2020, Zoho launched a remote work tool kit called Zoho Remotely to assist businesses in transitioning to work-from-home.

Reports indicate that Vembu leads a team of around 250 people as the product manager for Zoho Mail. She is based in Chennai, which is also home to one of Zoho's primary offices. The company's 375-acre headquarters is located in Austin, Texas.

Additionally, Vembu serves as the director of Janaki Hi-Tech Agro Pvt Ltd, an agricultural NGO, and Highland Valley Corporation Pvt Ltd, a real estate company.

2023 M3M Hurun Global Rich List features ten Indian women billionaires and 102 women billionaires from the US.