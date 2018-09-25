Hurun India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani named the richest Indian; here's the full list

Hurun and Barclays have released the latest Hurun India Rich List for 2018. This is the seventh iteration of the annual ranking which highlights the richest individuals in India by way of net worth.

According to the list, 831 people have a minimum wealth of Rs 1,000 crore, up 214 persons compared to last year.

The first position is held by Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), for the seventh year in a row, with a wealth of Rs 3,71,000 crore. Ambani’s wealth is more than the combined wealth of the next three people on the list.

The next four positions are held by SP Hinduja and family (Hinduja) with a wealth of Rs 1,59,000 crore, LN Mittal and family (ArcelorMittal) with Rs 1,14,500 crore, Azim Premji (Wipro) with Rs 96,100 crore, and Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharmaceutical) with Rs 89, 700 crore, respectively.

The report also highlights the most successful business families in India as most businesses in the country are family-run; more than 50 percent of businesses on the list are run by families.

The top position in this list is dominated by the Ambani family with a combined wealth of Rs 3,90,500 crore, while the next four positions are held by: the Godrej family with a wealth of Rs 2,23,000, the Hinduja family with Rs 1,59,000 crore, the Mistry family with Rs 1,38,800 crore, and the Shanghvi family with Rs 92,400 crore, respectively.

