App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Sep 25, 2018 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Hurun India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani named the richest Indian; here's the full list

This is the seventh iteration of the annual ranking which highlights the richest individuals in India by way of net worth

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Hurun and Barclays have released the latest Hurun India Rich List for 2018. This is the seventh iteration of the annual ranking which highlights the richest individuals in India by way of net worth.

According to the list, 831 people have a minimum wealth of Rs 1,000 crore, up 214 persons compared to last year.

The first position is held by Mukesh Ambani (Reliance Industries), for the seventh year in a row, with a wealth of Rs 3,71,000 crore. Ambani’s wealth is more than the combined wealth of the next three people on the list.

In Pics | Hurun India Rich List 2018: Mukesh Ambani named the richest Indian; here's the full list

related news

The next four positions are held by SP Hinduja and family (Hinduja) with a wealth of Rs 1,59,000 crore, LN Mittal and family (ArcelorMittal) with Rs 1,14,500 crore, Azim Premji (Wipro) with Rs 96,100 crore, and Dilip Shanghvi (Sun Pharmaceutical) with Rs 89, 700 crore, respectively.

Individuals

The report also highlights the most successful business families in India as most businesses in the country are family-run; more than 50 percent of businesses on the list are run by families.

The top position in this list is dominated by the Ambani family with a combined wealth of Rs 3,90,500 crore, while the next four positions are held by: the Godrej family with a wealth of Rs 2,23,000, the Hinduja family with Rs 1,59,000 crore, the Mistry family with Rs 1,38,800 crore, and the Shanghvi family with Rs 92,400 crore, respectively.

Families

Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 25, 2018 05:36 pm

tags #Business #Companies #India #Mukesh Ambani

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.