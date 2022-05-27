Hungarian two-wheeler maker Keeway to introduce 8 products by 2022

Hungarian two-wheeler maker Keeway on Friday said it plans to introduce total eight products across four categories in India by the end of 2022. The company will start deliveries of its retro classic scooter, Sixties 300i and maxi-scooter, Vieste 300, which have starting prices of Rs 2.99 lakh (ex-showroom India), from June 2022 onwards.

Both the Sixties 300i and Vieste 300 are powered by a 278cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke liquid-cooled engine that produces a maximum power output of 18.7HP at 6500 rpm. These scooters come with disc brakes with dual-channel ABS (anti-lock braking systems), the company said in a statement.

Keeway said it plans to introduce total eight products across four categories by the end of 2022. There will be two products each in the categories of high-end scooters, muscular cruisers, sport motorcycles, and retro-street motorcycles to cater to a wide range of customers. "We are working towards introducing six more products in the Indian market by the end of this year and would primarily comprise two cruisers, two retro-street classics, one naked street, and a race replica," Keeway India Managing Director Vikas Jhabakh said.

To meet the business requirements, he said,"We also plan to expand our dealership network across the country and look at onboarding over 100 dealers by the end of 2023." Jhabakh said the Sixties 300i and Vieste 300 would further help the company establish Keeway's "unique identity in the Indian market".

Keeway said it has also partnered with Adishwar Auto Ride India, the Indian partner of Italian two-wheeler maker Benelli, and will leverage on the latter's over 40-dealer network across the country and the assembly plant that is well equipped to meet its growth plan. Founded in 1999 in Hungary, Keeway is present in 98 countries. Its product line covers scooters, motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) with displacements ranging from 125cc to 1200cc.