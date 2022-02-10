Human Life Value (HLV) - The Ideal Value of Your Insurance Coverage

Life insurance is an essential financial asset for any individual. It is always wise to have yourself covered at whatever stage you might be in your life, especially if you're the family's sole breadwinner. A life cover will protect your loved ones financially should something untoward happen to you.

When it comes to life insurance, one of the essential components is the coverage amount. However, having just any cover won't wholly serve the purpose. You need to understand that the cover amount will be your income replacement in your absence. Hence, it's essential to determine the right coverage amount with HDFC Life's HLV calculator so that your family members can maintain the living standards they are accustomed to.

Sadly, life insurance policyholders in India are grossly underinsured. As per the Swiss Re Asia mortality protection gap survey 2019, 44% of households in India are over 90% unprotected. It means that a person who requires an insurance cover of Rs 1 crore in India is covered only for Rs 10 lakhs. This statistic is undoubtedly alarming.

How Much Coverage Do You Need?

Mandeep Singh bought term insurance of Rs 1 crore when he was single with no dependents. Like many people, he, too, believed that the eight-digit figure was a sufficiently large insurance cover. However, now with a marriage and two kids, he thinks differently. Considering his outstanding home loans, increasing household expenses, and ever-rising inflation, he feels that a cover of Rs 1 crore might fall short. Besides, he also needs to put aside a corpus for his children's education, marriage, and his wife's retirement needs. However, Mandeep is unsure about the exact coverage amount that will sustain his family expenses in case of his demise.

This is where HDFC Life's Human Life Value Calculator comes into the picture. Human Life Value represents the rupee value of one's life based on their income, savings, and liabilities. The number is taken to understand how much money would be required to secure the lives of one's dependents with term insurance.

HDFC Life’s HLV calculator will give Mandeep the present value of all future earnings he expects to earn over the rest of his active life, adjusted to inflation. Thus, it will help him ascertain the suitable amount of cover that will enable the people dependent on him to lead a proper life in case of an unfortunate event.



Estimating Your Net Income





Calculating the Present Value of Your Net Income





Adjusting for Inflation



To better understand Human Life Value, let us look at the key steps taken during its calculation.The amount of insurance cover is based on a person's net income. Net income is your total estimated lifetime earnings minus your personal expenses, including EMI payments, insurance premiums, etc. It gives you the income required to provide for your family's needs. The net income will vary based on various parameters such as your current age, retiring age, total income, personal expenses, outstanding loans, etc.The second step is to calculate the present value of the estimated future net income by discounting it with the prevailing bank interest rates.

Inflation erodes the value of your money over time. Hence, it is also factored in when calculating Human Life Value. Higher inflation means you need more coverage to meet your family requirements.

The insurance cover determined this way will accurately replace your income. It will ensure that your family members won't have to face financial struggles in your absence.

Do You Know Your Human Life Value?

