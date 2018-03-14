App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 14, 2018 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

HUL's GST benefit deposit offer to govt touches Rs 155 crore

FMCG major HUL today said it has offered another tranche of Rs 36 crore of GST benefits for January to the government, taking the total to Rs 155 crore since the tax rates were revised on November 15 last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG major HUL today said it has offered another tranche of Rs 36 crore of GST benefits for January to the government, taking the total to Rs 155 crore since the tax rates were revised on November 15 last year.

The company said while the revised GST rate was initiated immediately on November 15, 2017, there was a lag on account of time required to change artworks on various products, order packing material, production and ensuring availability in stores. "Hence, it was not possible to immediately pass on the benefit of the November 15 GST rate reductions to the end consumers," HUL said in a statement.

To address the issue, company representatives had met government officials in December last year during which HUL had offered to deposit the GST benefits on a monthly basis with the government until transition is completed or until it is informed by the government of an alternative action.

Out of Rs 36 crore for January, a significant portion include benefits accrued on stocks, which were lying with HUL's distributors during the time of transition on 15th November 2017, the company added. "With this third tranche, the total combined (HUL plus distributors) GST benefits offered by the company on its own accord to the government, amounts to Rs 155 crore," it said.

related news

HUL further said the benefits accruing directly to it which needs to be passed on to consumers, have come down significantly from that in November and December as most of the company's revised pricing networks have now landed in the market.

For the November 15-30, 2017 period, HUL said the estimated amount was Rs 60 crore and it had offered to deposit the amount into the Consumer Welfare Fund. "In the absence of clear legal provisions on this subject, the request was forwarded to the Director General of Safeguards. The company is awaiting advice from them so that it can deposit the cheques at the earliest," it added.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC