MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Sustainability 100+
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro in association with Intrazon 2.0 brings to you India’s Largest Intraday Traders Online Conference. Access event featuring 12 Days 12 Strategies 12 Experts @ Rs. 600/- Early bird offer. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Hulladek plans to recycle 50,000 tonnes of e-waste by 2025

The country generated 3.2 million tonnes of e-waste in 2020. Its recycling is now a Rs 1,600-crore industry.

PTI
November 12, 2021 / 10:20 PM IST
Representative image of e-waste. Image source: Shutterstock

Representative image of e-waste. Image source: Shutterstock

Kolkata-based e-waste management firm Hulladek plans to recycle 50,000 tonnes of e-waste annually by 2025, a senior official of the company said on Friday.

Hulladek Recycling Chairman and Managing Director Nandan Mall said that generation of e-waste in the country is growing steadily over the last decade and is expected to grow further with increased use of electronic goods. The country generated 3.2 million tonnes of e-waste in 2020. Its recycling is now a Rs 1,600-crore industry.

"There is a need for organised players in e-waste collection and proper handling which is not taking place as the unorganised scrap dealers don't have knowledge of handling hazardous elements," Mall said.

At present, the company has an e-waste collection network in 23 cities in 13 states and plans to increase presence in all the states, he said.

The scrap dealers resort to acid bath or chemical leaching for metal extraction. This method only recovers 20-25 per cent of the precious metals.

Close

They also dismantle the electronic items, retrieving metals that have a resale value, while the remaining is dumped into landfills or water bodies, which have cause environmental pollution, Mall said.

E-waste management and handling rules were introduced in 2011, which were updated in 2016 by the Central Pollution Control Board which overseas formal e-waste management in the country.
PTI
Tags: #e-waste #Hulladek
first published: Nov 12, 2021 10:20 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

Simply Save | Know how to deal with unfair claim rejection

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.