HUL to remove 'normal' from packaging, advertising of brands

HUL has also decided not to not digitally alter a person's body shape, size, proportion or skin colour in its advertising

Moneycontrol News
March 09, 2021 / 08:49 AM IST
Consumer goods major Hindustan Unilever (HUL), in an effort to eliminate stereotypes, will remove the word 'normal' from the packaging and advertising of all beauty and personal care brands.

HUL plans to roll out this policy worldwide and in India, which will take a year to implement, The Economic Times reported.

HUL has also decided not to not digitally alter a person's body shape, size, proportion or skin colour in its advertising, the report said.

"Who is to decide what is normal? Is curly hair normal? Or dry skin normal?" Priya Nair, executive director, beauty & personal care (BPC), HUL said as quoted by The Economic Times.

"The decision to remove 'normal' is one of many steps we are taking to challenge narrow beauty ideals, as we work towards helping to end discrimination and advocating for a more inclusive vision of beauty," she said.

The company also plans to raise the number of advertisements portraying people from diverse groups who are under-represented, the report said.

HUL's popular brands include Glow & Lovely (earlier Fair & Lovely), Dove, Pears, and Axe. The company rebranded Fair & Lovely in 2020 in an effort to make it more inclusive.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #HUL
first published: Mar 9, 2021 08:49 am

