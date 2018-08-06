App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2018 03:28 PM IST | Source: PTI

HUL to acquire 'Adityaa Milk' ice cream and frozen desserts business

"The proposed acquisition is in line with HUL's strategic intent to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing ice cream and frozen dessert market in India," the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

FMCG Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) today said it has signed an agreement with Vijaykant Dairy and Food Products Ltd (VDFPL) and its group company to acquire 'Adityaa Milk' brand ice cream and frozen desserts and front end distribution network across geographies for an undisclosed sum.

"The proposed acquisition is in line with HUL's strategic intent to strengthen its position in the rapidly growing ice cream and frozen dessert market in India," the company said in a statement.

HUL said VDFPL will manage the business until the transaction is completed, and will also continue to manufacture for HUL for an agreed period of time.

HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta said, "Ice creams and frozen desserts is an exciting category and we see great potential for growth. We believe the acquisition will complement our existing portfolio of Kwality Wall's."

HUL said Adityaa Milk brings in distribution and portfolio synergies to Kwality Wall's across Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka and Kerala. Post the acquisition of its ice cream and frozen desserts business by HUL, VDFPL will continue to pursue its dairy business.

The transaction is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions and the parties will work together to complete this over the next few months, it added.
First Published on Aug 6, 2018 03:20 pm

tags #Adityaa Milk #Business #Companies #Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) #India

most popular

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

August scare: Sensex fell 7 times in past 10 years, will this be the 8th?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

HDFC AMC to debut on bourses on August 6: Will it be a bumper listing after strong response to IPO?

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Avenue Supermarts review: D-Mart's consistent show makes it good long-term bet

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.