HUL ties up with Coaching Beyond to promote promising women cricketers

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:50 PM IST

In keeping with the company's corporate social responsibility mission, this partnership with Coaching Beyond recognises and continues HUL's endeavours to advocate health, gender equality and skill development by extending support to young talent in cricket, a release said in Hyderabad.

In association with Coaching Beyond, the Junior Athlete Development Program (JADP) will comprise women cricketers, who would be selected to train in Hyderabad and Chennai respectively for a total of 50 scholarships per year. (REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui)

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever Ltd on Wednesday announced its partnership with cricket academy, 'Coaching Beyond' to promote young women cricketers across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and offer scholarships benefitting them.

In association with Coaching Beyond, the Junior Athlete Development Program (JADP) will comprise women cricketers, who would be selected to train in Hyderabad and Chennai respectively for a total of 50 scholarships per year.

The programme will begin with trials across 20 districts across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The selected young women cricketers will be hosted to play a tournament in Chennai and Hyderabad respectively. After the tournament, 50 young women cricketers will be shortlisted for the HUL scholarship programme and in the last phase, training will begin as part of the HUL scholarship, spanning 3 years, the release said.