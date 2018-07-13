HUL Q1 preview: Profit seen rising over 18% YoY on strong margins, lower base

Hindustan Unilever is likely to report a 18.6 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in its April-June net profit to Rs 1,538 crore, according to a Reuters poll of analysts.

In the first quarter of FY18, the company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,296 crore.

In the quarter under review, the Indian subsidiary of the Anglo-Dutch Unilever Plc is seen reporting a 14.73 percent YoY rise in net sales to Rs 9,638 crore.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) is likely to increase 19.2 percent to Rs 2,224 crore.

The fast moving consumer goods giant will announce its first quarter results for FY19 on July 16.

Brokerages expect the company's volume growth to be in the range of 11-14 percent. HUL had witnessed flat volume growth in the year-ago period because of the disruption in trade channels before the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Rising sales of herbal products and the lower base are expected to help the company report double-digit growth in volumes in the June quarter.

"A blended price hike of around 1 percent on year can be expected, this will give an overall revenue growth of 11.5-12 percent on year," Edelweiss Securities said in a report.

New product launches and improved sales of products under the Lever Ayush brand is also seen contributing to the sales growth of the company.

"Its (HUL) growth is a function of strong consumer confidence, brand equity, new product launches, select offers and price hikes," Nirmal Bang Equities said in a report.

Some analysts singled out increased focus on oral care products and strong sales in rural areas as key revenue generators during the quarter.

Increasing competition in categories such as shampoo, oral care and detergents, new product launches, and the performance of herbal products will be keenly watched by analysts.

Also, the management commentary on rural demand and the company's pricing strategy in the wake of rising prices of some commodities, especially crude oil, are key things to watch out for during the earnings presentation.