 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

HUL inks pact to sell Annapurna and Captain Cook brands for Rs 60.4 crore

Moneycontrol News
Feb 17, 2023 / 10:33 PM IST

Annapurna and Captain Cook are being sold to Uma Global Foods and Uma Consumer Products, which are subsidiaries of the Singapore-headquartered Reactivate Brands.

With this sale, HUL will mark its exit from flour and salt businesses (Image: Reuters)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) on February 17 said it has signed an agreement to sell its flour brand 'Annapurna' and salt brand 'Captain Cook' for Rs 60.4 crore.

The brands are being sold to Uma Global Foods and Uma Consumer Products, which are subsidiaries of Reactivate Brands International, a Singapore-headquartered company, HUL said in a release.

HUL added that its decision to divest is in line with the stated intent of "exiting non-core categories", while continuing to "drive its growth agenda in the packaged foods business of dressings, scratch cooking and soups".

While the initial press release did not include the deal's consideration amount, news agency PTI reported the company as saying that the two brands are being sold for Rs 60.4 crore.