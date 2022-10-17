HUL in talks to acquire in Wellbeing Nutrition, Conscious Food: Reports

Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) is in talks to acquire majority stakes in direct-to-consumer brands Wellbeing Nutrition and Conscious Food to strengthen in-house product categories, according to reports.

The FMCG company is considering the Wellbeing acquisition to gain from growing consumer awareness for organic and healthy food. The conglomerate is keen to ramp up its Annapurna brand, which primarily offers atta and salt, and Conscious Food could be housed under the same vertical if the deal materialises.

Wellbeing Nutrition is a plant-based nutrition company and Conscious Food sells packaged organic food items.

Reports state that the Wellbeing Nutrition transaction will be around $20 million, while the size of the Conscious Food deal couldn’t be ascertained. In response, a spokesperson for HUL said the company does not comment on 'market speculation'.

Email queries sent to Wellbeing Nutrition and Conscious Food also remained unanswered.

Wellbeing Nutrition, founded in 2019, offers products across daily wellness, functional nutrition, children’s organic nutrition and natural nutri-cosmetics.

Conscious Food, established in 1990, offers products such as sprouted wheat dalia, sprouted ragi flour, semolina, digestive mix, spirulina power, Gir cow ghee, herbs and energizing tea.

To enter the nutraceutical space, HUL has in the recent past also had a similar discussion with Power Gummies, which is backed by 9Unicorns, DSG Consumer Partners, Wipro Consumers and Sharpp Ventures (Marico family office), among others.