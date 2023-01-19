 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

HUL hikes royalty payment to Unilever by 80 bps to 3.45% of turnover

Moneycontrol News
Jan 19, 2023 / 04:59 PM IST

The new royalty and central services arrangements, which envisage a staggered increase of 80 bps over a period of three years, are likely to come into effect on February 1, 2023, for a period of five years.

HUL Board approves new Royalty and Central Services arrangement with Unilever group

The Board of Directors of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) on January 19 approved the proposal to raise royalty payment to Uniliver Group, the parent company of the Indian firm.

HUL will now enter a new arrangement with Unilever group entities for the provision of technology, trademark licenses and services to HUL.

The new royalty and central services arrangement, which envisage a staggered increase of 80 basis points (bps) over a period of three years, is likely to come into effect on February 1, 2023, for a period of five years.

Under the new agreement, the royalty and central services fees will increase from 2.65 percent (FY22) to 3.45 percent of turnover - 45 bps increase in effective cost for February to December 2023, 25 bps increase in effective cost for calendar year 2024, and 10 bps increase in effective cost from January 2025.

HUL Q3: Net profit rises 12% to Rs 2,505 crore; beats estimates

The new agreement will signed as the current technology, trademark license and central services agreement of HUL with Unilever group expires this year.