MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Investmentor
  • Masters Of Change
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Markets League - 4 Days Live Hedge Trading Virtual Conference @ just Rs. 600/- brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HUL hikes prices of some soaps, detergents by 7-10%: Report

While the price of the Lifebuoy multipack has been increased from Rs 115 to Rs 124, the price of the Lux multipack has been increased from Rs 140 to Rs 150.

Moneycontrol News
December 20, 2021 / 03:59 PM IST
Just a month back, on November 25, prices of select items including soaps and detergents were hiked by HUL citing a surge in input costs.

Just a month back, on November 25, prices of select items including soaps and detergents were hiked by HUL citing a surge in input costs.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has raised prices of a few products by seven to 10 percent, ET Now reported on December 20.

This includes soaps and detergents such as Lifebuoy soap, Lux, Surf Excel detergent cake, and Rin detergent bar.

While the price of the Lifebuoy multipack has been increased from Rs 115 to Rs 124, the price of the Lux multipack has been increased from Rs 140 to Rs 150.

Meanwhile, the price of a single bar of the Lux soap has been hiked from Rs 28 to Rs 30.

As for detergent bars, one bundle of the Surf Excel cakes will now cost Rs 108 instead of Rs 98 and a single unit of the Rin detergent bar will cost Rs 18 instead of Rs 16.

Close

Just a month back, on November 25, prices of select items including soaps and detergents were hiked by HUL citing a surge in input costs.

HUL had increased the price of Wheel detergent powder by 3.4 percent for its 1 kg pack, resulting in a hike of Rs 2. The price of Wheel powder's 500 gm pack was also increased by Rs 2, thereby, increasing it from Rs 28 to Rs 30.

The cost of a Rin bar was at that time increased by 5.8 percent for its 250-gm pack and the price of the Lux soap 100 gm multipack was raised by 21.7 percent, i.e., Rs 25.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) #Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL)
first published: Dec 20, 2021 03:59 pm

Must Listen

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

ESG as a strategic lever to create long-term sustainable value

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.