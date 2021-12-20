HUL hikes prices of some soaps, detergents by 7-10%: Report

Just a month back, on November 25, prices of select items including soaps and detergents were hiked by HUL citing a surge in input costs.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) has raised prices of a few products by seven to 10 percent, ET Now reported on December 20.

This includes soaps and detergents such as Lifebuoy soap, Lux, Surf Excel detergent cake, and Rin detergent bar.

While the price of the Lifebuoy multipack has been increased from Rs 115 to Rs 124, the price of the Lux multipack has been increased from Rs 140 to Rs 150.

Meanwhile, the price of a single bar of the Lux soap has been hiked from Rs 28 to Rs 30.

As for detergent bars, one bundle of the Surf Excel cakes will now cost Rs 108 instead of Rs 98 and a single unit of the Rin detergent bar will cost Rs 18 instead of Rs 16.

HUL had increased the price of Wheel detergent powder by 3.4 percent for its 1 kg pack, resulting in a hike of Rs 2. The price of Wheel powder's 500 gm pack was also increased by Rs 2, thereby, increasing it from Rs 28 to Rs 30.

The cost of a Rin bar was at that time increased by 5.8 percent for its 250-gm pack and the price of the Lux soap 100 gm multipack was raised by 21.7 percent, i.e., Rs 25.