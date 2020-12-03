HUL employees unlikely to get permanent work from home option: Report

Anuradha Razdan, executive director – HR for Hindustan Unilever said that flexible work schedules would never be an issue for some who chooses to work with HUL, but “it doesn’t mean that we will say we will have permanent work from home.”

Representative image

The COVID-19 pandemic will lead to future work schedules being more flexible and collaborative, but permanent work from home is not an option, Anuradha Razdan, executive director – HR for Hindustan Unilever (HUL) told The Economic Times.

“The future of work would mean more flexibility, collaboration and open workspaces, though permanent work from home may not be an option for the larger section of the workforce,” she said.

Razdan said that flexible work schedules would never be an issue for some who chooses to work with the FMCG major, but “it doesn’t mean that we will say we will have permanent work from home.”

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Emphasising the importance of “face-to-face interconnection, collaboration and creativity,” she said, it is “too early” to decide that offices will no longer be needed or that everyone should work from home, it added.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

“For an organisation like HUL, the innovation that happens, the creativity, collaboration are a result of physical connections which are important for the business,” she said.

Also Read | Six reasons why WFH is not working

Notably, after over eight months of the work-from-home model, which is still evolving, IT companies are looking at different real estate strategies, such as shared workspaces, sub-leasing and expanding to tier 2/3 cities. This comes even as the companies are yet to see a major cost benefit from the new working model.

On the other hand, companies continue to invest in WFH and employee benefits. Top IT firms saw their employee-related expenses increase for the six months ended September 2020 compared to the previous year.