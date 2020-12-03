PlusFinancial Times
HUL employees unlikely to get permanent work from home option: Report

Anuradha Razdan, executive director – HR for Hindustan Unilever said that flexible work schedules would never be an issue for some who chooses to work with HUL, but “it doesn’t mean that we will say we will have permanent work from home.”
Moneycontrol News
Dec 3, 2020 / 02:21 PM IST
Representative image
Representative image

The COVID-19 pandemic will lead to future work schedules being more flexible and collaborative, but permanent work from home is not an option, Anuradha Razdan, executive director – HR for Hindustan Unilever (HUL) told The Economic Times.

“The future of work would mean more flexibility, collaboration and open workspaces, though permanent work from home may not be an option for the larger section of the workforce,” she said.

Razdan said that flexible work schedules would never be an issue for some who chooses to work with the FMCG major, but “it doesn’t mean that we will say we will have permanent work from home.”

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

Emphasising the importance of “face-to-face interconnection, collaboration and creativity,” she said, it is “too early” to decide that offices will no longer be needed or that everyone should work from home, it added.

Show

“For an organisation like HUL, the innovation that happens, the creativity, collaboration are a result of physical connections which are important for the business,” she said.

Notably, after over eight months of the work-from-home model, which is still evolving, IT companies are looking at different real estate strategies, such as shared workspaces, sub-leasing and expanding to tier 2/3 cities. This comes even as the companies are yet to see a major cost benefit from the new working model.

On the other hand, companies continue to invest in WFH and employee benefits. Top IT firms saw their employee-related expenses increase for the six months ended September 2020 compared to the previous year.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #coronavirus #Hindustan Unilever #work from home
first published: Dec 3, 2020 02:21 pm

