HUL board to meet on April 27 to declare financial results for Q4 and FY22

The board of directors at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is expected to meet on April 27 to consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period.

The company said in a filing with the BSE on April 13 that the audited standalone and consolidated financial results and details of final dividend, if any, will be announced after the board meeting.

Also Read: HUL Q4 PAT may dip 4.7% YoY to Rs. 2,041.6 cr: ICICI Direct

"Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, 2015, a presentation to analysts / investors on financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 shall be made on the same day after the meeting," it said.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes