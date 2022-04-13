English
    HUL board to meet on April 27 to declare financial results for Q4 and FY22

    A presentation to analysts / investors on financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 shall be made after the board meeting

    Moneycontrol News
    April 13, 2022 / 02:34 PM IST

    The board of directors at Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) is expected to meet on April 27 to consider the audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022, along with the Audit Report for the corresponding period.

    The company said in a filing with the BSE on April 13 that the audited standalone and consolidated financial results and details of final dividend, if any, will be announced after the board meeting.

    "Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Listing Regulations, 2015, a presentation to analysts / investors on financial results of the company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2022 shall be made on the same day after the meeting," it said.



    first published: Apr 13, 2022 02:34 pm
