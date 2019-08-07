App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 07, 2019 08:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Huge opportunities open up for trade in J&K, Ladakh after revoking of Art 370 provisions: FIEO

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said this step would help increase trade in sectors such as carpets, handicrafts, sports goods, horticulture and food processing.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Removal of provisions under Article 370 will open up huge trade opportunities in both Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, apex exporters' body FIEO said on August 7.

Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) President Sharad Kumar Saraf said this step would help increase trade in sectors such as carpets, handicrafts, sports goods, horticulture and food processing.

"Scrapping Article 370 will not only bring in huge trade and business opportunities for both the regions but will also help get the troubled region to stand on its feet," Saraf said in a statement.

Close

Strong efforts from the government, trade and industry including handholding of local businesses is the need of the hour today, he said.

related news

"This multiplier effect would increase the employment opportunities in both the regions," he added.

He said opportunities exist in other key sectors as well, including pharmaceuticals, information technology/information technology-enabled services, electronics and leather.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 7, 2019 07:45 pm

tags #Article 370 #FIEO #JK #Ladakh

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.