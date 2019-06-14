App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2019 06:02 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Huge amount of risk aversion in business environment, says Rajni Thakur of RBL Bank

India's wholesale inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), slipped to 2.45 percent in May, as against 3.07 percent in April, the lowest level since July 2017.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Rajni Thakur, economist at RBL Bank, in an interview with CNBC-TV18 on Friday, said that there is a huge amount of risk aversion in the business environment.

“Overall there is a huge amount of risk aversion in the business environment; be it demand side, be it supply side. Nobody has clarity on how the next 6 months are going to pan out," said Thakur, reacting to the WPI numbers that were released on Friday.

India's wholesale inflation, as measured by the Wholesale Price Index (WPI), slipped to 2.45 percent in May, as against 3.07 percent in April, the lowest level since July 2017.

Close

“The consumers are withdrawing from their consumption expenditure, the investors are withdrawing from their investment plan and hence the credit offtake; the kind of demand we would want to go on to the capex lending is not happening and that is something that goes beyond rate cut kneejerk reaction...," added Thakur.

related news

Source:  CNBC-TV 18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 14, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #Business #India #video

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.