App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hudco set to raise Rs 3,500 crore debt from global investors

The MTN programme has been assigned Baa2 by Moody's and 'BBB- by Fitch Ratings.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) is in the international debt market with a benchmark dollar bond sale to raise at least $500 million (Rs 3,500 crore) as part of its medium-term note (MTN) programme.

The MTN programme has been assigned Baa2 by Moody's and 'BBB- by Fitch Ratings.

According to investment bankers, Hudco is looking to raise at least USD 500 million in dollar debt from international investors.

Hudco could not be contacted for more information.

related news

"The ratings is supported by the company's unique low credit risk business model, wherein its lending is almost entirely to state governments' entities and very high capital as well as healthy profitability," Moody's said in a note.

The rating also factors in the company's relatively weak funding and liquidity profile, as seen in its dependence on wholesale sources of funding and little surplus liquidity on the balance sheet, Moody's said in a note Wednesday.

Meanwhile, rival agency, Fitch Ratings also assigned a final rating of BBB- on the MTN programme and said the rating is contingent on the receipt of details regarding the amount, coupon rate and maturity.

The company's BCA could be upgraded if there is a significant and sustained improvement in its liquidity profile, particularly an increase in excess liquidity on its balance sheet to buffer against potential adverse market conditions, Moody's said.

Hudco accepts deposits and provides housing finance. It is regulated by the National Housing Bank.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 06:27 pm

tags #Business #Housing and Urban Development Corporation #Hudco #Market news

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

BJP to Field Candidates in All 28 Lok Sabha Seats in Karnataka, Says E ...

Chowkidar is Now Synonymous with Patriotism and Honesty: PM Modi

Bengal Congress Responds to Left’s 24-Hour Deadline, Leaves 5 Lok Sa ...

In Poll Season, Folk Singers Roped in to Sway Voters in Rajasthan

Holi 2019: Four Vibrant Destinations You Must Explore With Your Squad

Karnataka: Death Toll Mounts to 5 in Dharwad Building Collapse

IPL 2019 | Dhoni Will Mostly Bat No. 4 But We Need to Be Flexible: Fle ...

Stranger Things Season 3 Trailer: Check Out the New Characters And Ter ...

No Bail for Nirav Modi, London Court Says Substantial Grounds to Belie ...

IT sector generated 8.73 lakh jobs in 5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

India signals to boycott China's Belt and Road Forum for 2nd time

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Political campaign spends on social media a mystery

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat amid lack of major cues; auto, OM ...

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and ...

Mindtree spurns a dubious lover in L&T, but do not rule out an arrange ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Chhapaak: Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey take part in script read ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Ranbir Kapoor shares an update on father Rishi Kapoor's health

Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and more join Ajay Devgn ...

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

Holi 2019: Terrorist Masood Azhar to be set ablaze as Holika Dahan nea ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019 winners list: Deepika Padukone's Padmaavat and Ra ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.