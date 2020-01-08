App
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 11:53 AM IST | Source: PTI

Hudco appoints M Nagaraj as Chairman, Managing Director

"The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has conveyed the approval of the competent authority to assign the current charge of the post of Chairman and Managing Director, Hudco, to M Nagaraj for a period of three months with immediate effect or until further orders whichever is earlier, the state-owned firm said in a filing to BSE.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
State-owned Housing and Urban Development Corporation (Hudco) on Wednesday said that M Nagaraj has been appointed the company's Chairman and Managing Director.

Nagaraj is also Director (Corporate Planning) of the company

He has an experience of around 28 years in multitude of sectors such as housing, infrastructure finance, skill development and micro finance in social sector, and international trading.

Hudco provides loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects.

The shares of Hudco were trading at Rs 37.40 a piece on BSE.

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 11:47 am

tags #BSE #Business #Companies #Housing and Urban Development Corporation #Hudco #M Nagaraj

