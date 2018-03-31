App
Mar 31, 2018 01:48 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Huawei's new launch: Unveils flagship P20 series in France

Move over Apple's iPhone X or Samsung Galaxy S9+ the latest entrant in the premium flagship segment is Chinese Telecommunication major Huawei. The company introduced its flagship series in France and the star of the show was the Huawei P20 Pro that is the first-ever smartphone to pack in a triple camera setup.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Watch CNBC-TV18's Megha Vishwanath caught up with Allen Wang, Director Product Centre at Huawei to know more about the company's big premium bet and the roadmap for 5G enabled smartphones.

Watch CNBC-TV18's Megha Vishwanath caught up with Allen Wang, Director Product Centre at Huawei to know more about the company's big premium bet and the roadmap for 5G enabled smartphones.

 

