Mar 12, 2018 06:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Huawei, Savex Technologies partner for enterprise business in India

Savex will support Huawei in developing resellers to market and promote products and services to enterprise customers in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Huawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) today announced it has partnered IT and telecom solution distributor Savex Technology to expand its business-to-business sales in the country.

"Savex is the third largest Information and Communication Technology distributor in India and as a part of this strategic tie-up, will be responsible for Huawei's channel partner network technical training and development," Huawei said in a statement.

As part of this partnership, Savex will support Huawei in developing resellers to market and promote products and services to enterprise customers in India.

"Enabling digital transformation for industries, Huawei Enterprise BG can strategically drive the progression of digital and intelligent society. Aiming at creating a smart and digitally active society, Huawei's enterprise products and solutions is designed to lead India into a new digital age," Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India said.

By the end of 2016, Huawei Enterprise BG had more than 12,000 global channel partners, over 2,000 service partners, and beyond 400 solution partners.

"We are looking forward to this partnership, as Huawei is known for its great enterprise products and this complements our offerings to channels. This mutually benefiting partnership will allow us to reach out to pan India," Anil Jagasia, Managing Director of Savex said.

