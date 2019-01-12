Huawei sacks employee in Poland that was arrested on spying charges

Huawei said in a statement that its employee's alleged actions 'have no relation to the company'.
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei said on January 12 it had terminated the employment of a Chinese worker arrested on spying allegations in Poland.
Polish authorities on January 11 arrested Wang Weijing and a former Polish security official on spying allegations, a move that could fuel Western security concerns about the telecoms equipment maker.
Huawei said in a statement that its employee's alleged actions "have no relation to the company". The company added that the decision was made as the incident has brought the company into disrepute.