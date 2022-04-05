English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Huawei pays out $9.65 billion in dividends to current and retired staff

    Huawei Technologies paid out dividends totalling 61.404 billion yuan ($9.65 billion) to current and retired workers in its employee shareholder scheme, according to a filing with the Shanghai Clearing House.

    Reuters
    April 05, 2022 / 12:03 PM IST

    Huawei Technologies paid out dividends totalling 61.404 billion yuan ($9.65 billion) to current and retired workers in its employee shareholder scheme, according to a filing with the Shanghai Clearing House.

    Some 131,507 current and former workers are involved in the shareholder scheme, according to the company's 2021 annual report released last week.

    The company is private and wholly owned by its employees, it said.

    The filing, published on Saturday, does not break down the dividend distribution.

    It comes as US sanctions continue to weigh heavily on Huawei's business, with full-year revenue tumbling 29 percent last year to 636.8 billion yuan.

    Close

    Net profit jumped by a record 76 percent to 113.7 billion yuan, but that was mainly due to the sale of its budget-brand smartphone unit Honor and server businesses under US pressure.

    The United States imposed a series of trade restrictions on Huawei throughout 2019 and 2020, citing national security concerns, which Huawei denies.

    The restrictions impeded Huawei's ability to design its own chips and to source components from outside vendors, crippling its smartphone businesses.

    Guo Ping, Huawei's current rotating chairman, said last week that the company still hopes to find a solution to sustain its smartphone division and will ramp up investment in research seeking microchip "breakthroughs" after losing access to certain advanced technologies because of US sanctions.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Business #Huawei Technologies
    first published: Apr 5, 2022 11:47 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.