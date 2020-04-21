App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 03:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Huawei India appoints David Li as CEO

Li joined Huawei in 2002 and has experience of working in the India market, including in roles like vice president sales and vice president HR during different phases of his career.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Huawei
Huawei

Huawei Telecommunications India on Tuesday said it has appointed David Li as its Chief Executive Officer. He replaces Jay Chen who has been promoted to handle Asia Pacific level business role.

"I am very excited to be given the opportunity to lead Huawei Telecommunications in India. As a global ICT solutions provider, we are committed to the strategic development of India's ICT industry and will continue to work with the Government, customers and ecosystem partners to bring future technological innovations," Li said in a statement.

Li joined Huawei in 2002 and has experience of working in the India market, including in roles like vice president sales and vice president HR during different phases of his career.

Close

He was serving as CEO of Huawei Cambodia before returning to India to take on his new role.

"In his new role, David will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of Huawei Telecommunications India's strategy, directions and operations in the country, ensuring its commitment as a strategic and reliable ICT(information and communications technology) partner in accelerating the digital visions of India," the statement said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 03:00 pm

tags #Business #Companies #David Li #Huawei India #Jay Chen

most popular

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

Plunging crude offers India chance to top up its strategic oil reserves in underground caverns

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

How to navigate your finances during emergencies

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.