Last Updated : Oct 11, 2018 04:09 PM IST

Huawei group adds new India-specific features to its phones

"The aim of unveiling the EMUI 9.0 is to create an enjoyable, consistent experience," senior product director of the company Brody Ji told PTI here Huawei has introduced India-specific features in the interface such as 28 language support system and design of local calendar, product expert of the firm Anupam Yadav said.

China-based Huawei consumer business group on Thursday announced the launch of EMUI 9.0, an intuitiveinterface for its mobile phones, with several features.

Claiming there were 350 million Huawei users worldwide across 129 countries, Yadav said China and Europe were the biggest markets while India remained the most focused market.

"Our R&D centres are here. Already, we have a huge research and development centre in Bengaluru, which is the second biggest facility after China," he said. "We have a manufacturing unit in Chennai where we make our own phones," he added.
