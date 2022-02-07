MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Huawei gets Rs 150 crore order from Bharti Airtel

    The order is part of an existing deal between Huawei and Airtel and is in compliance with the National Security Directive on Telecommunication that allows continuation of old contracts.

    PTI
    February 07, 2022 / 10:53 PM IST
    Reuters

    Reuters

    Telecom gear company Huawei has bagged an around Rs 150 crore order for maintenance of Bharti Airtel's transmission network, a source said on Monday. The order is part of an existing deal between Huawei and Airtel and is in compliance with the National Security Directive on Telecommunication that allows continuation of old contracts.

    ALSO READ: 5G smartphone market helped global semiconductor revenue grow 25%, cross $500 billion in 2021: Gartner report

    "The order given to Huawei is less than Rs 150 crore as part of annual maintenance contract," the source said. Email queries sent to Bharti Airtel and Huawei on the matter did not elicit any response.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Bharti Airtel #Huawei #National Security Directive on Telecommunication
    first published: Feb 7, 2022 10:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.