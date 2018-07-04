App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 02:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Huawei gets patent for earbud-storing-smartwatch approved

The patent also offers a number of options by which the earbuds can be stored in the watch - In a removable capsule or by a magnetic strap.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Huawei is once again set to take on the smartwatch market by upping its game with a patent for a wearable watch that can store a pair of Bluetooth earbuds in it.

The patent, first spotted by LetsGoDigital, was granted to Huawei by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) on June 28.

The idea is great considering the rise in sales of Bluetooth earphones and the hassle of storing it that comes along with the device. Users will be easily able to find their earbuds easily in the smartwatches.

As reported by The Verge, the patent offers a number of options for storing these earbuds in the watch. One involves storing the earbuds in a capsule with a spring mechanism that snaps open and shut.

Another option is to magnetically attach and store the buds in the watch's strap. The report also said that the earbuds would be water resistant and provide active noise cancellation.

As is the case with most patents, there are chances that this idea may not ever see the light of day, that is, actual implementation. So, there is a possibility that the upcoming Huawei Watch 3 may not come with a pair of earbuds.

Earlier, Huawei had also applied for a patent for a gaming-focused smartwatch.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 02:08 pm

tags #Business #smartwatch #tech #world

