you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2018 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Huawei expects 60% growth in enterprise biz next year

He said national initiatives like Digital India are leading to transformation across the country, including within business organisations.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei expects over 60 percent growth in enterprise business in India next year on account of national initiatives like Digital India and transformation of technologies at business organisations, a top company official said.

"This year between first and third quarter enterprise business grew by around 60 percent. Next year we expect to continue with same level of growth but not less that this," Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group (EBG), Huawei India told PTI.



Huawei India CEO Jay Chen announced that the company under Huawei EBG is setting up an 'OpenLab' in Delhi to develop new technologies in collaboration with partners and train engineers to adopt next-generation technologies.

Huawei is investing $200 million over three years for setting up 20 such labs globally, including one in India.

Out of the total budget, Huawei will invest $23 million in setting up OpenLab in India and Thailand.

"In India, we will train over 400 engineers, certify 200 engineers and we will do over 100 proof of concept every year with partners," Hao said.

Huawei's global alliance partners who will work with the company in OpenLab include TCS, Infosys and Tech Mahindra as well as some local Indian companies.
First Published on Oct 26, 2018 05:59 pm

tags #Business #Huawei #India

