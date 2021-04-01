Huawei: Do not agree to claim that we might be blocked

Huawei now leads globally in terms of 5G patents and countries like the United States, Australia, etc., have blocked purchase of equipment from the Chinese firm.

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on March 31 said it does not agree to the claims that the company may be blocked by the Indian government.

Huawei Asia Pacific Vice President Jay Chen told reporters in a virtual briefing that the Indian government will welcome it in the country based on its clear record.

Chen was responding to questions around government amending telecom licences to mandate purchase and connect network equipment from trusted sources.

The telecom department, in a notification, said that with effect from June 15, 2021, the licensee will "only connect trusted products in its network and also seek permission from Designated Authority for upgradation of existing network utilising the telecom equipment not designated as trusted products".

"We do not agree to the claim that we might be blocked," Chen said.

Indian government is working on process to notify list of trusted vendors and source from whom telecom companies can purchase and install gears in their network.

"We believe our very clear record in India and the very good engagement with the Indian government before, I believe the Indian government will welcome Huawei. We have this confidence," Chen said.

He said India 5G is of importance for Huawei. "Not only 5G but India as a market is very important as well. We work closely with the customer and the government. We believe the Indian government will make the right decision which will benefit India," Chen said.