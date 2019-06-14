Huawei dangles investment carrot in front of global market

Chinese technology major Huawei has said the company would invest heavily in those countries where they are welcome, as per a report in Bloomberg.

The company’s global vice president of marketing insights Andrew Williamson also added that if the US pressed on its sanctions, global adoption of 5G technology would be hindered.

"Restricting competition in 5G infrastructure will have huge costs. Governments and companies around the world will have to address those costs against the supposed risks of national security," the paper quoted Williamson.

The Trump-administration had in May blacklisted the Huawei and imposed sanctions on the sale of its equipment in the US. Impact of the ban in the Mexico market remains unclear, but the company is fast losing its foothold in Europe as demand nosedived.

Following the blacklist, which barred Huawei from doing business with U.S. tech companies such as Alphabet, whose Android OS is used in Huawei's phones, an executive of Huawei said on June 13 that the telecoms giant is in the process of potentially launching its "Hongmeng" operating system (OS) to replace the U.S. Android OS.

Williamson, said in an interview on June 13 that the company will "presumably" trademark Hongmeng, which he said has likely been rolled out to a million devices in China.

Huawei has come under mounting scrutiny for over a year, led by U.S. allegations that "back doors" in its routers, switches and other gear could allow China to spy on U.S. communications.