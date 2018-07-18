App
Last Updated : Jul 18, 2018 06:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

HTC South Asia President Faisal Siddiqui quits

PTI @moneycontrolcom

South Asia head of premium smartphone maker HTC, Faisal Siddiqui, who was also looking after India business, has resigned from the company after a stint of around 7 years. "Faisal Siddiqui has resigned from HTC last week," an industry source said.

When contacted Siddiqui confirmed the development, saying "it is due to personal reasons". He, however, did not share any further details.

Siddiqui, who joined as India head of HTC in 2011, was elevated to the post of South Asia President in February 2015.

The South Asia region of the Taiwanese smartphone firm includes India, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka.

HTC had less than one per cent market share in overall smartphone segment and less than 2 per cent in premium smartphone segment in India in 2017, according to various estimates.

Prior to joining HTC, Siddiqui was in Motorola Mobile Devices India business as Country Head. Prior to Motorola, he has held leadership positions with various telecom companies in India and in US, including Airtel, Sprint, Nextel and AT&T.
First Published on Jul 18, 2018 04:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs

