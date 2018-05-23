HTC accidentally leaks U12 Plus price, specs ahead of May 23 launch

HTC mistakenly leaked some specifications and features of its new U12 Plus, ahead of its launch on May 23.

An Economic Times report said that the information on the website was soon removed, but some users were quick to note specs.



ummm... HTC really shouldn't leave their stuff out in the open like this. https://t.co/jFAb2Ilg2Z

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2018

Tech enthusiast Roland Quandt stumbled up on the information on HTC's website and shared it on Twitter.



HTC be like... screw it, doesn't matter anymore (HTC U12+ in the European store, 64GB for 699£ sounds like a pretty good deal): https://t.co/jmvruVbcKa https://t.co/6mvVYvHAjq

— Roland Quandt (@rquandt) May 22, 2018

Going by the leak, it seems like HTC has given a complete overhaul to features of the U12 Plus . These include a 6-inch WQHD+ (1440x2880) Super LCD6 screen, a 6GB RAM, a Snapdragon 845 processor, a 3500mAh battery, 128GB storage, Boomsound audio and IP68 water/dust resistance screen.

The U12 Plus is expected to compete with Samsung Galaxy S9+, the Apple iPhone X, and Huawei P20 Pro. The U12 Plus has been priced at 5,888 yuan (Rs 63,000) in China.