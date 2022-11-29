 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

HSPCB chief to NAREDCO: Suggest norms to obviate omnibus ban on construction activities

Ashish MIshra
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:53 PM IST

Health is a very important issue and cannot be neglected. So, developers should come up with solutions supported by research, which when adopted will not lead to higher levels of pollution.

Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) Chairman P Raghavendra Rao on November 29 urged the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) to come up with a model code for pollution control so that feasible construction (read, non-polluting) activities are not banned by the government during winters when pollution levels shoot up to alarming levels.

Since health is a very important issue and cannot be neglected, developers should come up with solutions supported by research/ data, which when adopted will not lead to higher levels of pollution.

His remarks came at NAREDCO’s day-long Haryana Real Estate Summit 2022 in Gurugram where developers voiced their concerns over the ban on construction activities. A one-month ban on construction leads to a delay of 3-4 months in the delivery of projects, he said.

Addressing the summit, Rao said that the main objective of imposing a restriction on polluting industries is to create a less-polluting and healthy environment.

“Health is a very important issue and cannot be neglected. We are open to all practical solutions. If NAREDCO can come up with such a model which ensures that construction and demolition (C&D) activities will not lead to higher levels of pollution, (and which is) vetted by research and enough data, then it can be thought upon,” he said.

He stressed that suggestions given by developers should be supported by data and research, and should show the positive impact that the adoption of the model/solution would have on the environment.

Ashish MIshra
Principal Correspondent|Moneycontrol