English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Glimpse the digital revolution underway in finance. Register Now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    HSBC's January-June pretax profits from India jump 22% to USD 644 million

    HSBC India had a profit before tax of USD 529 million in the year-ago period.

    PTI
    August 01, 2022 / 08:17 PM IST

    Foreign lender HSBC on Monday reported a 22 per cent jump in its pre-tax profit from Indian operations at USD 644 million for the January-June period of 2022.

    HSBC India had a profit before tax of USD 529 million in the year-ago period, the bank said in a statement.

    The global banking and markets business, which helps the credit needs of Indian corporates having a worldwide footprint and also includes the debt and equity capital markets team, reported a profit of USD 324 million in January-June 2022 as against USD 317 million in the year-ago period. The commercial banking PBT came at USD 156 million in the period against USD 146 million and the wealth and personal banking swung to black with a USD 33 million PBT as against a loss of USD 11 million.

    The corporate centre, which includes balance sheet and treasury management, saw an increase in the PBT at USD 131 million from USD 77 million in the year-ago period. In a statement, the bank said it has aggressive growth plans and is focused on customer acquisition and growth in both assets and liabilities here, and will be focused on growing in the retail and small business segments.

    India continues to be the fourth-largest contributor of profits for the bank group, trailing Hong Kong (USD 2.489 billion), UK (USD 2.27 billion) and mainland China (USD 1.94 billion), it said.
    PTI
    Tags: #HSBC #July #Profit
    first published: Aug 1, 2022 08:17 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.