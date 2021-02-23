English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term

HSBC aims to cut its office footprint by 40 percent over the long-term, the bank said in an analyst presentation accompanying its full-year results without giving further details.

Reuters
February 23, 2021 / 03:41 PM IST

HSBC plans to nearly halve its office space globally over the long term as part of a renewed cost-cutting drive set out on Tuesday, in a further sign the COVID-19 pandemic is leading companies to make drastic changes to working patterns.


HSBC aims to cut its office footprint by 40 percent over the long-term, the bank said in an analyst presentation accompanying its full-year results without giving further details.

The lender unveiled a revised strategy focused mainly on wealth management in Asia after the COVID-19 shock saw its annual profits drop sharply.

Reuters
TAGS: #Business #HSBC
first published: Feb 23, 2021 03:41 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

Coronavirus Essential | Maharashtra imposes fresh restrictions as cases spike; new travel rules for international arrivals

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.