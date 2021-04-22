HSBC manager's LinkedIn post about his heart attack, health goes viral

In the post, Jonathan Frostick talks about how is planning to maintain better work-life balance. He said he has made some decisions, which include not spending all day on Zoom, restructuring his approach to work, and spending more time with his family. (Image: Shutterstock)

A post by an HSBC manager based in the UK, where he talks about his heart attack, has gone viral.

Jonathan Frostick, a regulatory programme manager at HSBC, said he had experienced a heart attack on a Sunday afternoon, while he was preparing for the week ahead at work.

Frostick said that one of his first thoughts was that "I needed to meet with my manager tomorrow, this isn’t convenient." His other thoughts were securing funding for something at work, hoping that his wife does not find him dead, and remembering that he had not updated his will.

"I sat down at my desk at 4 pm to prep for this week's work. And then I couldn't really breathe. My chest felt constrained, I had what I can only describe as surges in my left arm, my neck, my ears were popping," he said in the post.

In the post, Frostick talks about how is planning to maintain better work-life balance. He said he has made some decisions, which include not spending all day on Zoom, restructuring his approach to work, and spending more time with his family.

Frostick also said he wanted "every day to count for something at work," or he would change his role.

The post has seen massive engagement, with over 219,000 reactions and 11,400 comments at the time of writing.

In a reply to the several comments, Frostick said he is walking and moving around for 2-3 hours a day, and has borrowed a mobility scooter to help him get out of the house.

"I'm generally reflecting, reading a little and resting," he said.

He said he hadn't expected the post to "hit home" and was pleased that it seemed to help people.

A spokesperson for HSBC told CNBC: "We all wish Jonathan a full and speedy recovery."

"The response to this topic shows how much this is on people’s minds and we are encouraging everyone to make their health and well-being a top priority," the spokesperson said.