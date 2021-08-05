MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HSBC joins ranks to increase junior bankers’ pay to $100,000

The move matches Wall Street rivals' salary offering in a sector jostling for staff amid increased deal volumes

Moneycontrol News
August 05, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST
HSBC had already introduced pay raise for existing analysts and associates in May (Representative image: Unsplash)



HSBC Holdings Plc. has upped its salaries for junior investment bankers in the United States to $100,000 from $85,000 to match Wall Street rivals jostling for staff amid increased deal volumes, sources told Bloomberg.

London-based HSBC had already introduced pay raise for existing analysts and associates in May, the report added.

The new development comes a few days after Goldman Sachs caved and increased its basic salary for first and second-year analysts and first-year associates to the $100,000-150,000 range.

A source told CNBC that first-year analysts – fresh out of college, now earn $110,000 annual base salary compared to $85,000 at Goldman Sachs; while second-year analysts get $125,000 (from $95,000) and first-year associates earn $150,000 (from $125,000).

Earlier in the year, Barclays, Bank of America, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and JPMorgan Chase handed out salary hikes to first-year analysts up from $85,000 to $100,000 p.a.

Close

Rivals moved to lure workers with increased pay, perks, and special bonuses after an internal survey of Goldman Sachs’ employees in March detailed long hours and burnout caused by the deals boom.

The pay hike is affordable for firms as business boomed to $2 trillion in H1FY21, largely due to advising on mergers and acquisitions deals, generating large fees and compensation pools.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Business #HSBC #salary #United States
first published: Aug 5, 2021 10:15 am

