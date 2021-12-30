MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • Hitachi Energy
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Markets League Dec'21 Edition - 4 Days Live HedgTrading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

HSBC gets approval to buy out China life insurance joint venture

HSBC has got clearance from the Shanghai office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to buy the remaining 50% in its venture HSBC Life China, the bank said.

Reuters
December 30, 2021 / 04:17 PM IST
People walk past a major branch of HSBC at the financial Central district in Hong Kong (File image: Reuters)

People walk past a major branch of HSBC at the financial Central district in Hong Kong (File image: Reuters)

HSBC said on Thursday it had received regulatory approval in China to take full ownership of its life insurance joint venture in the country, as it continues to expand its non-core banking services.

HSBC has got clearance from the Shanghai office of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission to buy the remaining 50% in its venture HSBC Life China, the bank said.

HSBC first agreed the deal in May 2020 in order to fully own the company to comply with China's rules on foreign ownership of insurance companies.

Also Read | UK regulator fines HSBC for money laundering failings

The life insurance venture, launched in 2009, is headquartered in Shanghai and has a presence in ten cities across China, the bank said.

Close
Under CEO Noel Quinn, HSBC is injecting $3.5 billion into its wealth and personal banking business in a bid to become Asia's top wealth manager by 2025.
Reuters
Tags: #China Banking #HSBC #HSBC Life China
first published: Dec 30, 2021 04:17 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

Simply Save | How 2021 affected your personal finances

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.