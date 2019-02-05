App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 05, 2019 10:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

HSBC cuts dozens of investment banking jobs: source

The redundancies will mainly impact sales and advisory staff in the lender's global banking and markets divisions, the source said, with affected staff being informed this week.

Whatsapp

HSBC is preparing to lay off dozens of staff in its global banking & markets business, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters, as it continues a cost-cutting drive aimed at protecting its dividend.

The redundancies will mainly impact sales and advisory staff in the lender's global banking and markets divisions, the source said, with affected staff being informed this week.

A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment.

The cuts reflect several weeks of 2019 budget planning by the bank's senior management team, the source said, which recently welcomed former Royal Bank of Scotland executive Ewen Stevenson as its new Chief Financial Officer.
First Published on Feb 5, 2019 10:00 pm

tags #Business #HSBC Bank #World News

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.