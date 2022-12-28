 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HR leaders bid goodbye to ‘old world HR’ systems: What lies ahead?

Abhishek Sahu
Dec 28, 2022 / 12:27 PM IST

Moneycontrol interacted with a cross-section of HR heads across companies to understand what India Inc can expect in 2023 when it comes to the talent market and recruitments.

For other talent leaders, the future of HR in 2023 is going to be the ability to provide great ‘employee experience (EXP)’.

Transformation was the keyword for HR leaders in 2022. With lessons learnt from the past two years of COVID-led disruptions, the year provided a clear ground for talent leaders to make experiments.

Moneycontrol interacted with a cross-section of HR heads across companies to understand these experiments.

Recruiters will act as facilitators when hiring

In a pivotal leap towards continuous performance management and improvement, financial services firm Tata Capital has implemented ‘balanced scorecards’, or BSCs, in all major business functions.

These scorecards, with many parameters, are automated and digitised and can be viewed anytime by an employee or a manager to discern performance and take course-correction steps, if necessary. The parameters are derived from organisational KPIs (key performance indicators), have defined metrics and percolate down the hierarchy.