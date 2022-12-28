HR leaders bid goodbye to ‘old world HR’ systems: What lies ahead?

Transformation was the keyword for HR leaders in 2022. With lessons learnt from the past two years of COVID-led disruptions, the year provided a clear ground for talent leaders to make experiments.

Moneycontrol interacted with a cross-section of HR heads across companies to understand these experiments.

Recruiters will act as facilitators when hiring

In a pivotal leap towards continuous performance management and improvement, financial services firm Tata Capital has implemented ‘balanced scorecards’, or BSCs, in all major business functions.

These scorecards, with many parameters, are automated and digitised and can be viewed anytime by an employee or a manager to discern performance and take course-correction steps, if necessary. The parameters are derived from organisational KPIs (key performance indicators), have defined metrics and percolate down the hierarchy.

The scorecards form the basis on which the annual appraisal cycle is conducted and used by CXOs. The relative ranking derived from BSCs is used to identify high performers. The scorecards are also used for rewarding and recognising top performers at a monthly and annual frequency.

Avijit Bhattacharya, CHRO at Tata Capital, explained that the complex algorithms are being developed to cater to end-to-end recruitment process. “With the advent of the usage of machine learning in HR practices, recruitment models can map the right candidates with desired skill sets to a posted requisition.”

Detailed analytical dashboards will be available to monitor and improve the overall efficiency of the hiring process, he added. “Bulk hiring will be through AI tools with minimum human intervention and recruiters will act as facilitators to induct new resources into the organisation.”

2022 mantra was to ‘get back on feet’

Inspite of calling the HR practices at financial services firm Fullerton India ‘revolutionary’, CHRO Swaminathan Subramanian feels they are certainly ‘evolutionary’ in 2022.

For him, the year began with cautious optimism, with conservative expense budgets, and an overarching motive to “get back on feet. We realised this was only a fleeting moment.”

As India stepped into the year more sure-footed, the imperative rapidly pivoted to transform and accelerate. Fullerton India coined it as ‘transcelerate’, a movement that is unfolding each day.

“Our people practise ‘transcelerated’, too. The recruiters weren’t counting indents; they were deepening the bench, augmenting capacity, and building alternative staffing models,” Subramanian said.

At Fullerton India, learning and development (L&D) colleagues came out from behind their laptops and into the pit to cement teams together and ignite the organisational culture.

“The compensation teams were rewriting their Excel macros, focusing on bespoke retention programmes. And the administration function was building futuristic workplaces. I would call this the new and agile HR world,” Subramanian said.

Time for evolutionary HR

No doubt, skills will be highly relevant. Richard Lobo, EVP and Head of HR at IT major Infosys, feels the world of work is rapidly changing with talent shortages in some areas and surplus in others.

“Only continued focus on skilling can help address both to ensure longer productive careers for everyone. Companies will need to increase investment in people’s capabilities, skills development, and life-long learning,” he added.

For HR professionals, Subramanian said 2022 presented a talent management dilemma between focusing on skill and will.

“Returning to work has been a battle with will and retaining talent has been a battle with skill. When it rains (read: increase in COVID infections), you must pull back your troops and when the sun is out, you must hit it out of the park!” he said, adding, “This is evolutionary HR.”

As we step into the new year with ambitious plans, Subramanian thinks there are looming warning signals about a fresh wave of the pandemic, leaving us wondering if we claimed victory too soon. “But we have now resolutely subscribed to the agile manifesto in our HR practices.”

HR will move from a compliance mindset

For other talent leaders, the future of HR in 2023 is going to be the ability to provide great ‘employee experience (EXP)’.

A sizable chunk of future employees in organisations will be from the Gen Z community. These people are Digital Natives, and have grown in the FANGS ecosystem (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix, Google), highlighted V Krishnan, CHRO at consumer durable maker Havells India.

For them, he said their entire lifestyle is all about the digital experience around which they manage their lives. Hence, Krishnan feels organisations will have to rapidly move away from ‘old world HR IT’ systems to a more ‘interactive digital employee experience’, with upgraded UX, and UI along with speed and agility.

“The second part of employee experience is also going to be about how they ‘feel’ in the workplace,” he added. This generation does not have much affinity for systems and processes, line of authority and command, paperwork, etc. They want the workplace to feel like an extension of their social and living ecosystem,” Krishnan said.

Here, he thinks organisations will also have to quickly rethink how to make the workplace Gen-Z friendly, in terms of policies and practices.

“Environment and sustainability issues are some of their key concerns. So domains like ESG and CSR will probably move from a compliance mindset to an employer branding perspective, to create a differentiator,” Krishnan added.