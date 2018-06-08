HR head of Japanese firm shot at in Gurugram, sacked employee prime suspect

On Thursday morning, the 50-year-old HR head of a Japanese company was shot at in Gurugram. An employee who was sacked three months ago is said to be the prime suspect.

The victim, Dinesh Kumar Sharma, was driving from his home in sector 43 to Mitsubishi Corporation's office on Tauru. Around 8am, while he was still on his way to work, two bike-borne attackers opened fire on him. Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurugram police, said, “Two men on a bike approached his vehicle near Pathreri village and opened fire. He somehow managed to continue driving his vehicle till his office, where his co-workers rushed him to Rockland hospital in Manesar."

Later, it was confirmed by his father that the doctors had operated upon Dinesh and removed the bullets from his head and back. Dinesh is reportedly out of danger. A case has been registered at Bilaspur police station in this connection under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

An employee who was asked to leave Mitsubishi Corporation is now the prime suspect in the crime. The employee's family had threatened Dinesh with dire consequences if he did not re-hire him. It was also confirmed by Sharma's father that the accused had been working as an apprentice in the company and was dismissed three months ago.

Dinesh's father further said, "His (employee's) family has been threatening my son repeatedly. Yesterday morning, his brother called Dinesh to Bilaspur Chowk and threatened him. In the evening, they again called him up and warned him of dire consequences. However, Dinesh did not tell us about it. We only found out about it after the shooting."